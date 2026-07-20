Jason Powell

With more than 30 years of experience in nonpartisan fiscal analysis, public policy evaluation, and government affairs, Jason advises senior leaders on high-stakes public investments. He helps clients to cut through complexity, manage risk, and deliver durable, harmonious outcomes. His extensive work in the legislative process and staff leadership realm has included researching and drafting of legislation and budget language, rigorous policy and financial analysis, staffing legislative committees, building consensus among diverse stakeholder groups, managing governance reforms, and public presentation of complex initiatives.

Jason is a collaborative, skilled communicator and strategic counselor who has held senior positions in the Commonwealth of Virginia's executive and legislative branches, including multiple staff roles with the Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee and earlier service with the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. He served as a Senior Advisor in the administration of Abigail Spanberger (D) and in several leadership roles within the Transportation, Education, and Finance Secretariats during the administration of Glenn Youngkin (R). He also contributed to national policy and governance initiatives through staff roles in the National Conference of State Legislatures and Southern Legislative Conference.