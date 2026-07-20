Jason Powell

Jason W. Powell

Director of Government Affairs
Not an attorney

Overview

With more than 30 years of experience in nonpartisan fiscal analysis, public policy evaluation, and government affairs, Jason advises senior leaders on high-stakes public investments. He helps clients to cut through complexity, manage risk, and deliver durable, harmonious outcomes. His extensive work in the legislative process and staff leadership realm has included researching and drafting of legislation and budget language, rigorous policy and financial analysis, staffing legislative committees, building consensus among diverse stakeholder groups, managing governance reforms, and public presentation of complex initiatives.

Jason is a collaborative, skilled communicator and strategic counselor who has held senior positions in the Commonwealth of Virginia's executive and legislative branches, including multiple staff roles with the Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee and earlier service with the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. He served as a Senior Advisor in the administration of Abigail Spanberger (D) and in several leadership roles within the Transportation, Education, and Finance Secretariats during the administration of Glenn Youngkin (R). He also contributed to national policy and governance initiatives through staff roles in the National Conference of State Legislatures and Southern Legislative Conference.

With an eye toward pragmatic solutions, Jason understands bureaucracy. He has spent decades aiding executive decision-making, developing and executing public services budgets, and facilitating engagement with legislators, advocacy groups, and the media. Having guided critical decisions on more than $100 billion in investments, Jason brings clarity and a proven record of results to client service.

A native Virginian and graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, he also completed the Commonwealth Management Institute and the Virginia Executive Institute at the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, Virginia Commonwealth University.

Affiliations

Civic

  • Virginia Youth Government & Civics Association

News

Education

MPA, Center for Public Administration & Policy, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, 1999

BA, Political Science, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, 1997

Government Service

Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Finance, Office of Governor Abigail Spanberger

Deputy Secretary of Finance, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

Co-Director and Special Projects Deputy, Virginia Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee

Principal Legislative Analyst, Virginia Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission

Additional Service Areas

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