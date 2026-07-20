Jason Powell

Jason W. Powell
Overview
With more than 30 years of experience in nonpartisan fiscal analysis, public policy evaluation, and government affairs, Jason advises senior leaders on high-stakes public investments. He helps clients to cut through complexity, manage risk, and deliver durable, harmonious outcomes. His extensive work in the legislative process and staff leadership realm has included researching and drafting of legislation and budget language, rigorous policy and financial analysis, staffing legislative committees, building consensus among diverse stakeholder groups, managing governance reforms, and public presentation of complex initiatives.
Jason is a collaborative, skilled communicator and strategic counselor who has held senior positions in the Commonwealth of Virginia's executive and legislative branches, including multiple staff roles with the Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee and earlier service with the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. He served as a Senior Advisor in the administration of Abigail Spanberger (D) and in several leadership roles within the Transportation, Education, and Finance Secretariats during the administration of Glenn Youngkin (R). He also contributed to national policy and governance initiatives through staff roles in the National Conference of State Legislatures and Southern Legislative Conference.
With an eye toward pragmatic solutions, Jason understands bureaucracy. He has spent decades aiding executive decision-making, developing and executing public services budgets, and facilitating engagement with legislators, advocacy groups, and the media. Having guided critical decisions on more than $100 billion in investments, Jason brings clarity and a proven record of results to client service.
A native Virginian and graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, he also completed the Commonwealth Management Institute and the Virginia Executive Institute at the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, Virginia Commonwealth University.
Affiliations
Civic
- Virginia Youth Government & Civics Association
News
Education
MPA, Center for Public Administration & Policy, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, 1999
BA, Political Science, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, 1997
Government Service
Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Finance, Office of Governor Abigail Spanberger
Deputy Secretary of Finance, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin
Co-Director and Special Projects Deputy, Virginia Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee
Principal Legislative Analyst, Virginia Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission