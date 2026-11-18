Jonathan Brufal
Overview
Jonathan has more than 25 years of experience advising on complex energy and infrastructure projects across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. He is recognised for his market-leading work counseling clients on social infrastructure, transport, healthcare, conventional and renewable power, water, and wastewater matters.
Based in the UAE since 2008, Jonathan brings deep regional knowledge and a sophisticated understanding of the Middle East and North Africa projects market. He advises government entities, procuring authorities, sponsors, lenders, and contractors on the design, award, and implementation of high-value, cross-border projects, including the negotiation of PPAs, WPAs, project agreements, and related EPC and O&M contracts. His broad experience across both public and private sector mandates enables him to provide commercially focused advice that reflects the priorities of all project stakeholders.
Jonathan has played a leading role on a number of landmark and first-of-their-kind power and water projects in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), many of which established precedents and contractual templates subsequently adopted across the GCC and Africa. Clients value his pragmatic, solutions-oriented approach to delivering major projects in emerging markets and strong understanding of international PPP models, funding structures, and market risk allocation.
Jonathan is consistently recognised as a leading practitioner in the field. He has been ranked as a Leading Lawyer in Emerging Markets by Legal 500 UK since 2020.
Experience
Jonathan focuses on advising procurers, developers, and other public sector agencies on the tender design and award of high-value, complex infrastructure, power, and water projects.
Experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
Infrastructure
- Advised on the successful financial close of five residential communities for the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia for Alfanar Company. This project won the “Social Infrastructure Deal of the Year” in the Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Awards 2023; the PFI Awards 'Middle East & Africa Social Infrastructure Deal of the Year’; and the 'Alternative Infrastructure MENA Award’ in the IJ Global Awards.
- Advised a variety of clients on standard form contracts for bespoke projects, including construction documents and ITTs, facilities agreements, EPC contracts, and Construct Only contracts, project manager’s appointments, and work services orders.
- Advised the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport as sole legal advisor on the procurement and development of its core football stadia as part of its bid to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia.
- Advised Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Privatisation on a variety of construction and project finance matters, including toll road projects.
- Advised Dubai Municipality with respect to technology and commercial contracts, build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreements, concession agreements, musataha agreements, land rights, procurement law, and dispute settlements.
- Advised Dubai Airports on various projects within the UAE, including the development, financing, and contracting of the design, supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of 11 solar PV sites with 47.5 MW maximum capacity across Dubai Airport’s real estate portfolio, the world’s largest airport rooftop solar project.
Power
- Advised EWEC on the extension of the power purchase agreements for two conventional power and water IWPPs.
- Advised Etihad WE on the procurement of the Al Zawra CCGT IPP and a solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) IPP.
- Advised Pacific Green on the £120 million development, project financing, and agreement to sell Pacific Green’s 249 MW / 374 MWh BESS project at Sheaf Energy Park in Kent, England.
- Advised two sponsor consortiums on their bids for the first EWEC-procured BESS IPP and the Khazna Solar PV IPP.
- Advised the developer on the project development and financing of a series of battery storage projects throughout Africa.
- Advised SolarCentury Africa on the development of solar projects across Africa.
- Advised Africa Growth and Energy Solutions on the development of a 25 MW solar farm in Sierra Leone.
- Advised the sponsors, Renco S.p.A and Siemens Project Ventures, on the $260 million, 240 MW Combined Cycle Gas-Fired power station in Yerevan, Armenia.
Water
- Advised the Sumitomo Corporation and Veolia consortium on their bid for the Taweelah RO IWP project in Abu Dhabi, which at the time was the largest desalination project in the world.
- Advised the International Finance Corporation in connection with the development of two greenfield wastewater treatment plants in the Durban area, in South Africa, the first municipal water PPP in South Africa.
- Advised on a joint venture between Acciona and Dragados as the construction contractor on the Haweswater Aqueduct Resilience Programme, including the design, construction, financing, and maintenance of the replacement of 50km of tunnels of the Haweswater Aqueduct in the UK.
- Advised Etihad Water & Electricity Company on various corporate and project development matters and amendments to PPAs and WPAs, as well as dispute resolution on various contractual agreements.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Leading Lawyer for Emerging Markets, Legal 500 UK, 2020-2027
News
- 5 Minute ReadNovember 18, 2026News
Education
MSc, Construction Law and Arbitration, King’s College London, 2001
Legal Practice Course, College of Law, Guildford, 1994
LLB Law, University of Bristol, 1993
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)