Jonathan has more than 25 years of experience advising on complex energy and infrastructure projects across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. He is recognised for his market-leading work counseling clients on social infrastructure, transport, healthcare, conventional and renewable power, water, and wastewater matters.

Based in the UAE since 2008, Jonathan brings deep regional knowledge and a sophisticated understanding of the Middle East and North Africa projects market. He advises government entities, procuring authorities, sponsors, lenders, and contractors on the design, award, and implementation of high-value, cross-border projects, including the negotiation of PPAs, WPAs, project agreements, and related EPC and O&M contracts. His broad experience across both public and private sector mandates enables him to provide commercially focused advice that reflects the priorities of all project stakeholders.