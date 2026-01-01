Overview

Josh counsels clients on a broad range of commercial real estate matters. He represents owners, developers, and investors in various single and multiproperty commercial and multifamily residential real estate transactions, including acquisition, disposition, financing, leasing, and development. He also represents financial institutions in mortgage, mezzanine, and construction financing. 

Education

JD, South Texas College of Law Houston, magna cum laude, 2024

BBA, Oklahoma State University, 2021

Admissions

Texas

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