Katherine Kulbok
Overview
Katherine counsels clients in complex environmental regulatory, enforcement, and litigation matters. She advises on issues involving air, water, and waste regulation, drawing from her experience as Assistant Attorney General in the Environmental Section of the Virginia Office of the Attorney General, where she represented the Commonwealth’s environmental agencies, primarily the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. With degrees in both soil and environmental science, she brings a technical perspective and combination of legal and scientific training to matters that sit at the intersection of regulation, policy, and intricate factual records.
Katherine is informed by experience handling contested permitting, enforcement, and related disputes across Virginia state and federal forums. For example, during her government service, she defended a wind turbine permit-by-rule in Virginia circuit and appellate courts, defended a landfill permit revocation all the way to the Supreme Court of Virginia, and briefed and argued a motion to stay a natural gas pipeline permit in the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. She also handled matters involving consent decrees, waste management, easement claims, and contract disputes, negotiated civil penalties and supplemental environmental projects, and secured court ordered civil penalties of $250,000 in an illegal dumping case.
Before her time in government, Katherine practiced as a trial attorney. She litigated cases in circuit court and general district court, handled mediations, argued motions, and managed discovery. She also served as a Hanover Circuit Court judicial law clerk for the Honorable J. Overton Harris and the late Honorable Patricia Kelly, where she drafted judicial opinions, conducted legal research, and observed civil proceedings.
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, John Marshall Scholar, cum laude, 2016
MS, Soil Science, North Carolina State University, 2012
BS, Environmental Science, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, 2008
Admissions
Virginia
Courts
US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit
US Court of Federal Claims
US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia
US District Court for the Western District of Virginia
US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware
Government Service
Assistant Attorney General, Environmental Section, Virginia Office of the Attorney General, 2021-2026
Clerkships
- Hanover Circuit Court, Virginia