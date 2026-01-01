Kyndall advises clients on tax-exempt and taxable public finance transactions, including publicly offered and privately placed municipal bond financings and economic development projects. She has served as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter's counsel, and issuer's counsel in connection with these financings.

In addition to her public finance practice, Kyndall advises property owners and developers on the acquisition, disposition, development, and leasing of commercial real estate.

In law school, Kyndall was a Dean’s Teaching Fellow.