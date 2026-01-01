Luke advises clients on compliance with state, federal, and international privacy laws, as well as laws regulating artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. He has extensive experience with data protection, AI governance, and digital law and policy issues, including analysis of US and global privacy and AI frameworks and guidance on emerging regulatory requirements. He helps clients respond to cybersecurity incidents and data breaches, and drafts privacy policies and procedures, as well as data security agreements.

Luke previously served as a Privacy & Data Policy Specialist with Hunton’s Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), where he developed client- and policymaker-facing whitepapers and briefings on US and EU privacy, cybersecurity, and AI regulatory developments. Luke also was an IAPP Westin Research Fellow, where he conducted regulatory analyses of global data protection regimes and emerging AI standards, and reviewed enforcement actions.

Luke began his practice as an associate handling civil and criminal litigation matters, developing case-management and analysis skills that he now brings to his privacy practice. As a former litigator, he uses his strong understanding of the adversarial process in counseling on privacy, cybersecurity, and emerging AI issues.