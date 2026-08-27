Marissa represents employers in every phase of litigation, from pre-litigation disputes through class certification hearings and trial. She handles a broad range of complex labor and employment matters for employers of all sizes, including wrongful termination, employment discrimination, wage and hour, and PAGA litigation. She also counsels on California and federal employment law and helps conduct workplace trainings on discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment prevention, and respect in the workplace. She has experience representing clients across the health care, fashion and retail, hospitality, and temporary staffing industries.

Marissa maintains an active pro bono practice that includes representing LGBTQ+ nonprofits in employment disputes.

Before joining the firm, she served as a judicial extern to Justice C. Shannon Bacon of the New Mexico Supreme Court and to Judge Nicole M. Heeseman at the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse. Earlier in her career, she worked as a paralegal at a family law and personal injury firm.

During law school, Marissa was an editor of both the California Law Review and the Berkeley Business Law Journal. She also provided pro bono support to the Animal Law Advocacy Project and competed in the McBaine Honors Moot Court Competition.