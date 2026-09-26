Michele represents employers in single-plaintiff discrimination and retaliation litigation and handles complex employment disputes at every stage, from early case investigation through trial and appeal. She focuses on the enforcement and defense of restrictive covenants—non-compete, non-solicitation, and confidentiality agreements—and represents both plaintiffs and defendants in trade secret misappropriation disputes. She interviews, deposes, and defends witnesses, argues contested discovery matters, drafts dispositive motions, and tries cases before juries. Her courtroom experience extends to high-stakes evidentiary hearings on compressed timelines, where she regularly argues for and defends against emergency relief, including temporary restraining orders and temporary injunctions.

Prior to joining Hunton, Michele practiced complex commercial litigation and employment law at a boutique firm in Dallas. She also served as a federal judicial clerk to the Honorable Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.