Michele Himstedt
Overview
Michele represents employers in single-plaintiff discrimination and retaliation litigation and handles complex employment disputes at every stage, from early case investigation through trial and appeal. She focuses on the enforcement and defense of restrictive covenants—non-compete, non-solicitation, and confidentiality agreements—and represents both plaintiffs and defendants in trade secret misappropriation disputes. She interviews, deposes, and defends witnesses, argues contested discovery matters, drafts dispositive motions, and tries cases before juries. Her courtroom experience extends to high-stakes evidentiary hearings on compressed timelines, where she regularly argues for and defends against emergency relief, including temporary restraining orders and temporary injunctions.
Prior to joining Hunton, Michele practiced complex commercial litigation and employment law at a boutique firm in Dallas. She also served as a federal judicial clerk to the Honorable Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- Represented a software company in a complex employment litigation matter involving parallel employment discrimination claims and expedited advancement proceedings in Delaware Chancery Court.
- Represented various employers in single-plaintiff discrimination and retaliation claims.
- Secured a temporary injunction against a former associate of a national boutique employment firm for theft of trade secrets and confidential information.
- Represented a global bank in a lawsuit against former executives; secured a temporary injunction against those former executives for theft of trade secrets.
- Secured a temporary injunction against the City of Dallas’s enforcement of its ban on residential short-term rentals.
- Successfully defeated an application for a temporary injunction on behalf of a global energy company seeking to limit public access to its premises after a fatal incident.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named to the Ones to Watch list, The Best Lawyers in America, 2026
- Recognized as a Texas Rising Star, Thomson Reuters, 2025, 2026
- Named to the Latino Lawyers to Keep on the Watch list, Latino Leaders Magazine, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Federal Bar Association, Executive Board
- Dallas Association of Young Lawyers
- Dallas Women Lawyers Association
- Dallas Bar Association
Civic
- Federalist Society
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 26, 2026CLE WebinarSpeakerEnforcing the Revenue Share Contract: Collecting the Buyout and Suing the School That Tampered, MyLawCLE Webinar
- April 24, 2026CLEModeratorTrends in Employment Law: Paper Trials & Jury Attitudes, CLE Presentation
- October 38, 2025CLESpeakerSports Law Bootcamp: The Evolution of the Student Athlete 2025 NIL Legal Update, CLE Presentation
Education
JD, Baylor Law School, cum laude, Executive Business Editor, Baylor Law Review, 2020
BS, Sociology-Criminology, Communications, University of Central Arkansas, magna cum laude, 2017
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
Clerkships
US District Court, Northern District of Texas