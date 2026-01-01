Nima represents clients in a diverse array of federal and state court employment law matters, including employment discrimination and harassment claims, wage and hour disputes, wrongful termination claims, and labor matters. He also counsels employers on federal and state employment rights and obligations and defends them in litigation across practice areas, with a primary focus on labor and employment disputes consisting of claims of wrongful discharge, discrimination, and retaliation.

While in law school, Nima served as an Article Editor for the Public Contract Law Journal as well as an elected senator for the Student Bar Association.