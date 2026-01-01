Nisa focuses her practice on a broad range of commercial real estate matters. She represents landlords and tenants in the negotiation of office, retail, and industrial leases, and advises purchasers, sellers, and developers in the acquisition, disposition, and development of commercial real estate assets. Nisa also represents institutional lenders, private lenders, and borrowers in real estate finance and investment transactions. In addition, she has experience assisting clients with the real estate aspects of renewable energy projects, including site acquisition, development, and related transactional matters.