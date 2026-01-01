Raymond Schorr
Overview
Raymond defends national and international clients in complex business and tort litigation, including government regulation, data privacy, and environmental law. He has hands-on experience managing all phases of litigation and arbitration. His clients include companies in the technology and telecommunications, finance and banking, media, and mining industries.
Raymond also has a substantive pro bono practice, representing pro bono clients in immigration, domestic violence, asylum, and human trafficking matters.
Prior to joining Hunton, Raymond was an associate at a global firm focused on business tort and litigation.
Experience
- Represent a technology and telecommunications company against a former employee in an alleged breach of fiduciary duty and duty of loyalty.
- Represented a bank in a matter alleging the client conspired to commit breaches of fiduciary duties created under the terms of a memorandum of understanding—the matter arose out of a dispute between two members of a joint venture that manages commercial real estate. After a two-month jury trial, secured a complete defense verdict in favor of the client.
- Defend a media company against allegations it violated the “pen register” provision of the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) in a class action lawsuit alleging violation of the privacy of class members, who were visitors to the client's website, by allegedly disclosing their information to third party advertising platforms.
- Advise the affiliate of a major telecommunications company in a data breach and privacy class action lawsuit related to a prominent health data tracking app.
- Advise a technology and telecommunications company on issues related to its voluntary separation program, including drafting and supplementing the non-compete provisions for the separation agreements for certain employees.
- Assist mining client in connection with pending and proposed litigation against Nevada County, California relating to client's proposed restart of the mine.
- Conduct legal research and draft memoranda on emerging issues in business and tort litigation, including regulatory compliance and risk management.
- Draft and edit answers to complaints, oppositions to evidentiary motions, oppositions to dispositive motions, and arbitration position statements.
- Assist clients on a pro bono basis in filings for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status application with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services until legal permanent residence status is obtained or denied.
Select experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- Represented companies in arbitrations brought under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) from initial client intake through hearing, including preparation of pleadings and hearing materials, as well as oral argument at evidentiary hearings.
- Developed comprehensive discovery plans, drafted and responded to discovery requests, and managed the discovery process to ensure compliance and strategic advantage.
- Represented clients on a pro bono basis in Los Angeles Superior Court, handling domestic violence restraining order hearings from initial client intake through hearing, including preparation of pleadings, evidence, and oral argument.
- Represented clients on a pro bono basis in asylum proceedings
- Represented human trafficking victims on a pro bono basis in securing vacatur of their criminal records.
Affiliations
Professional
- Harvard-Westlake Alumni Associations
Education
JD, University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, 2023
BA, Psychology, Columbia University, New York, 2018
Admissions
California
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of California
Languages
- Korean
- Mandarin
- Spanish