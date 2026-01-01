Raymond defends national and international clients in complex business and tort litigation, including government regulation, data privacy, and environmental law. He has hands-on experience managing all phases of litigation and arbitration. His clients include companies in the technology and telecommunications, finance and banking, media, and mining industries.

Raymond also has a substantive pro bono practice, representing pro bono clients in immigration, domestic violence, asylum, and human trafficking matters.

Prior to joining Hunton, Raymond was an associate at a global firm focused on business tort and litigation.