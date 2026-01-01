Sawyer McDuffie
Overview
Sawyer counsels government contractors on regulatory compliance, contract disputes, and complex litigation, including bid protests and prime-subcontractor disputes. He also has experience with federal agency legal work and administrative claims review.
Before joining the firm, Sawyer worked as a law clerk with Leidos Inc., supporting the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) Program within the US Department of Justice’s Civil Division.
While in law school, Sawyer interned in government contract-focused roles at several federal and state agencies, including the General Services Administration, the US Departments of Energy and Homeland Security, and the DC Office of Contracting and Procurement. Additionally, he served as a summer law clerk at the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals and was a member of the Public Contract Law Journal.
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- Reviewed and processed RECA claims while employed by Leidos Inc. and working onsite at the Department of Justice; researched compensation claims and drafted memoranda and claimant notices.
- Assisted Department of Energy counsel with bid protest arguments and reviewed acquisition documents, including justifications for other than full and open competition, solicitations, and Source Evaluation Board reports.
- Drafted decisions for board judges in Contract Disputes Act and civilian travel and relocation cases; observed mediations involving disputes between federal civilian agencies and their contractors.
- Assisted Department of Homeland Security counsel in drafting briefs for claims before the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals, reviewed discovery materials, and assisted the agency in developing requirements for eDiscovery platform procurement.
Education
JD, concentration in government procurement law, The George Washington University Law School, 2025
BA, University of South Carolina, magna cum laude, 2022
Admissions
District of Columbia
Government Service
US Department of Justice, Civil Division, RECA Program, Law Clerk (2025-2026)
US Department of Energy, Office of the General Counsel, Office of the Assistant General Counsel for Procurement and Financial Assistance, Intern (2024)
US Civilian Board of Contract Appeals, Summer Law Clerk (2024)
US Department of Homeland Security, Office of the General Counsel, General Law Division, Acquisition & Procurement Law Group, Intern (2024)
General Services Administration, Office of the General Counsel, Personal Property Division, Extern (2023)
DC Office of Contracting and Procurement, Government Operations, Intern (2023)