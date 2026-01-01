Sawyer counsels government contractors on regulatory compliance, contract disputes, and complex litigation, including bid protests and prime-subcontractor disputes. He also has experience with federal agency legal work and administrative claims review.

Before joining the firm, Sawyer worked as a law clerk with Leidos Inc., supporting the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) Program within the US Department of Justice’s Civil Division.

While in law school, Sawyer interned in government contract-focused roles at several federal and state agencies, including the General Services Administration, the US Departments of Energy and Homeland Security, and the DC Office of Contracting and Procurement. Additionally, he served as a summer law clerk at the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals and was a member of the Public Contract Law Journal.