Tom Michaelides
Associate
Overview
Tom focuses his practice on commercial real estate finance, with an emphasis on representing institutional lenders, debt funds, and private investors in complex debt and equity transactions. He assists financial institutions and investment funds through all stages of the transaction lifecycle, from due diligence and structuring to drafting, negotiating, and closing deal documents. Working closely with senior counsel and deal teams, Tom helps clients navigate both regulatory requirements and commercial objectives to execute transactions efficiently and effectively.
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- Represented debt fund in the making of a $75 million construction loan for the ground up construction of a multifamily building in New York City.
- Represented debt fund in the making of a $150 million construction loan for the ground up construction of a multifamily building in New York City.
- Represented US private equity fund in connection with its joint venture for the $285 million acquisition and development of industrial properties throughout the US.
- Represented US private equity fund with the formation of a programmatic joint venture for the acquisition and development of single-family homes located throughout the US.
- Represented US private equity fund in connection with its $325 million portfolio sale of eight multifamily properties located throughout the US.
- Represented US private equity fund in connection with its $40 million sale of a hotel in Rockville, MD.
- Represented US private equity fund in connection with its sale of 18 hospitality properties located throughout the US to 8 distinct buyers.
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- June 2021EventSpeakerChallenges and Effects of the CDC’s Residential Eviction Moratorium, The Property Line Podcast
- May 2021EventSpeakerBreaking Down Federal Relief for Tenants and Landlords, The Property Line Podcast
- March 2021EventPresenterReal Estate Provisions of the 2021 Appropriations Act: Emergency Rental Assistance and Extended Eviction Moratorium, Strafford Publications, Inc.
- April 2020EventPresenterRetail Leasing in the Era of COVID-19, National Retail Federation
Publications
- January 2021PublicationConsolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 – Key Provisions Affecting the Real Estate Industry, JD Supra
- June 2020PublicationCalifornia Senate Bill 939 Includes Significant Protections for Commercial Tenants Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic: Eviction Moratorium, Rental Deferment, and Right to Modify Rental Obligations or Terminate Lease, JD Supra
- May 2020PublicationUS Congress is Considering Several Drafts of Legislation Addressing Business Interruption Insurance Coverage and Public-Private Risk Sharing Initiatives in the Context of Both the Current COVID-19 Pandemic and Future Pandemics, JD Supra
- May 2020PublicationDepartment of Homeland Security CISA’s Updated Version 3.0 ‘Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce: Ensuring Community and National Resilience in COVID-19 Response’ Guidance, JD Supra
- March 2020PublicationSummary of Federal and State Governmental Developments Pertaining to Loan Forbearance and Lease Enforcement in Response to COVID-19, JD Supra
- March 2020PublicationEssential Critical Workforce Guidance for the Real Estate Industry, Specifically for Commercial Landlords Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, JD Supra
- March 2020PublicationPandemic Risk Insurance Act of 2020: Proposed Legislation in Response to COVID-19, JD Supra
Education
JD, Brooklyn Law School, 2018
BS, Fordham University, 2015
Admissions
New York
Languages
- Greek