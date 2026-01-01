Valerie He
Associate
Overview
Valerie advises institutional lenders, private lenders, and borrowers on a broad spectrum of commercial real estate transactions, including development, investment, finance, construction, acquisition, disposition, and leasing. She has experience with real estate assets that span mixed-use, office, industrial, retail, and multifamily projects across the country.
Education
JD, Duke University School of Law, 2026
BA, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 2020
Admissions
Texas
Languages
- Mandarin