Legal Services Transactional M&A

Hunton advises law firms, legal managed service organizations (MSOs), private equity sponsors, strategic acquirers, litigation funding vehicles, investors, and technology platforms on transactions across the legal services market. As one of the few large law firms to have executed multiple legal MSO transactions, we provide clients with unique market insights and guidance in this nascent space.

Our lawyers counsel clients on legal MSO investments and acquisitions, platform formations and roll-ups, add-on acquisitions, strategic combinations, growth investments, and related commercial arrangements. We help clients develop transaction structures to pursue their business objectives, while also accounting for professional responsibility requirements. Our experience in law firm investments spans the entire legal industry and includes representation in transactions involving full-service law firms, personal injury law firms, intellectual property law firms, family law firms, estate law firms, insurance defense law firms, immigration law firms, creditors’ rights, criminal defense law firms, and specialty practices.

Leading lawyers on our team are frequently called upon to speak with investors, lawyers, and other stakeholders about evaluating, structuring, and executing legal MSO transactions. We also regularly appear in media coverage of the developing legal investment landscape, including in the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Law360, Bloomberg News, and PitchBook.