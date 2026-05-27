Legal Services Transactional M&A
Overview
Hunton advises law firms, legal managed service organizations (MSOs), private equity sponsors, strategic acquirers, litigation funding vehicles, investors, and technology platforms on transactions across the legal services market. As one of the few large law firms to have executed multiple legal MSO transactions, we provide clients with unique market insights and guidance in this nascent space.
Our lawyers counsel clients on legal MSO investments and acquisitions, platform formations and roll-ups, add-on acquisitions, strategic combinations, growth investments, and related commercial arrangements. We help clients develop transaction structures to pursue their business objectives, while also accounting for professional responsibility requirements. Our experience in law firm investments spans the entire legal industry and includes representation in transactions involving full-service law firms, personal injury law firms, intellectual property law firms, family law firms, estate law firms, insurance defense law firms, immigration law firms, creditors’ rights, criminal defense law firms, and specialty practices.
Leading lawyers on our team are frequently called upon to speak with investors, lawyers, and other stakeholders about evaluating, structuring, and executing legal MSO transactions. We also regularly appear in media coverage of the developing legal investment landscape, including in the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Law360, Bloomberg News, and PitchBook.
Insights
Legal Updates
- May 27, 2026Legal Update
News
- August 10, 2026Media Mention
- August 10, 2026Media Mention
- June 22, 2026Media Mention
- June 5, 2026Media Mention
- May 26, 2026Media Mention
- May 8, 2026Media Mention
- March 5, 2026Media Mention
- February 19, 2026Media Mention
- February 12, 2026Media Mention
- December 15, 2025Media Mention
- October 13, 2025Media Mention
- April 4, 2022Media Mention
Contact
Highlights
- Media Mention
- Media Mention
- Media Mention