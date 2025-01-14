Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging: Taking Stock for 2025

The Extended Producer Responsibility (“EPR”) movement for packaging is growing in the U.S., marking a shift in how some states are approaching waste management and recycling. Rather than leaving municipalities to bear the full cost of waste management and recycling programs, states with EPR programs are poised to shift costs associated with building out recycling infrastructure to producers of products covered by EPR requirements. In 2024, there were significant legislative, regulatory, and programmatic developments in several states. We expect these trends to accelerate in 2025, as several programs reach the initial implementation phase of their EPR programs.

Legislative Developments

Since 2021, five states (Maine, Oregon, Colorado, California, and Minnesota) have passed EPR programs for packaging, and more are considering similar legislation. These programs target “producers,” typically defined as the manufacturer or brand owner for packaged products sold in the relevant state. Producers are generally required to join a Producer Responsibility Organization (“PRO”), which is responsible for collecting data regarding the volume of single-use packaging being sold into the state, charging producer fees based on their contribution, and using the funds to improve recycling infrastructure across the state.

In May of 2024, Minnesota passed legislation for a statewide EPR program addressing most types of packaging and paper products. A number of other states considered some form of EPR legislation in 2024. Although these measures were not adopted, we expect to see advances in 2025. States to watch include Massachusetts, which in December passed legislation calling for a legislative commission on EPR for several product categories, including plastics and packaging, paint, mattresses, and lithium-ion batteries; New York, which has been working on passing EPR legislation for several years; and Washington, which already imposes post-consumer recycled content and other requirements for plastic product packaging and recently considered but failed to pass a bill that would have added packaging to the state’s existing product classes subject to product stewardship programs.

Regulatory Developments

States with existing EPR programs spent the year developing regulatory programs. Colorado, Oregon, and Maine all adopted regulations in 2024. These regulations define key program terms, such as criteria for setting producer fees and conditions of reimbursing municipalities for program implementation costs. California initiated the rulemaking process in 2024, but missed the statutory deadline. CalRecycle will likely adopt final rules soon.

Key issues to watch as regulatory programs develop include covered product exemptions and ecomodulation provisions, which allow the PRO to offer fee adjustments to producers that make changes to the way in which they produce, use, and market covered products, potentially leading to lower fees for covered products with a lower environmental impact.

Programmatic Developments

Different states have different timelines for selecting a PRO, adopting a PRO plan, and requiring producers to join a PRO and begin reporting. Circular Action Alliance (CAA) has emerged as the leading Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) for states with EPR programs. So far, Colorado and California have both selected CAA as the official PRO.

Producers in Colorado were required to register with the PRO by October 1, 2024. CAA reporting guidance is now available to registered producers, and producers will begin reporting in August 2025. CAA’s program plan for Colorado is due early this year and will detail how CAA plans to establish costs, reimburse recyclers for services, and other program details for review by the state’s EPR advisory board.

In California, producers registration with CAA is open. Producers are waiting for CAA to publish a program plan to initiate program implementation ahead of the January 1, 2027 implementation date.

In Oregon, CAA was the only organization to submit a program plan for consideration by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, and will likely be selected as the official PRO early this year. Implementation is moving forward most quickly in Oregon, where producers are required to pre-register with the PRO and submit data on covered products sold into the state by March 31, 2025. CAA plans to launch a producer reporting portal during the first quarter of 2025.

In Minnesota, the producer-appointed PRO is expected to register with a with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency by July 1 of this year. On December 30, 2024, CAA submitted an application for registration to the agency .

In late summer, Maine is expected to release a request for proposal for a potential PRO, called a stewardship organization under Maine’s terminology, and CAA is expected to respond to Maine’s request.

Early this year, Maryland is expected to publish the results of its Needs Assessment, which evaluates and provides recommendations on the state’s recycling system, including infrastructure, labor, and environmental impacts. The Producer Responsibility Advisory Council has been meeting regularly since May of 2024 to draft recommendations for the Needs Assessment.

Key Tasks for Producers in 2025

Producers should focus on the following tasks in 2025: