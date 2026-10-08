Growing Impact of ESA Jurisdiction Amid Unprecedented Energy Demand
Time 1 Minute Read
Growing Impact of ESA Jurisdiction Amid Unprecedented Energy Demand
By and
Categories: Endangered Species, Environmental

Many environmental statutes have narrowed as streamlined permitting and efficient project development are prioritized. Rather than shrinking alongside the other major environmental statutes, the jurisdictional reach of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) has continued to expand as more species are listed and more critical habitats are designated each year.

This expansion poses complications for project developers, and is particularly important as demand for energy reaches unprecedented levels, outpacing infrastructure. Project developers should understand the complexity of ESA jurisdiction and identify opportunities to build regulatory efficiency.

Read the full article, published in the October 1, 2026, issue of POWER Magazine.

Tags: Endangered Species Act, Energy Infrastructure, Environmental Compliance
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  • Andrew J. Turner
    Andrew J. Turner
    Partner
    +1 202 955 1658
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    Andrew is recognized as a leader in environmental, natural resource, marine, and land use law by publications like Chambers and Legal 500 and is trusted by clients to resolve their most challenging regulatory, permitting, and ...

  • Sadie Mapstone
    Sadie Mapstone
    Associate
    +1 202 419 2024
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    As an associate in the firm’s environmental practice group, Sadie counsels clients on a broad range of issues, such as sustainability, supply chain management, and natural resources. Her experience includes research and ...

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