Hosted by Hunton partner and former Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chief Counsel Elizabeth Horner, Beltway Banter translates fast-moving federal policy into proactive legal and regulatory strategy for corporate leaders.

Each installment examines how Capitol Hill negotiations and agency actions affect compliance obligations, litigation exposure, and commercial opportunities across energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Bipartisan Permitting Reform Why Now?

In the first installment, Elizabeth Horner, partner, sits down with Deidre Duncan, partner, to discuss the bipartisan push for permitting reform and what it means for energy projects.