Elizabeth helps clients navigate complex environmental legal matters where federal policies and regulation, Congressional action, and political strategy converge. She focuses on addressing client challenges and opportunities regarding energy production and use, manufacturing operations, supply chain management, infrastructure development, and onshoring. She brings a rare combination of substantive environmental law experience, legislative strategy, regulatory counseling, and government relations judgment, enabling her to advise on issues where legal risk, federal government action, and business objectives are tightly intertwined.

Grounded in almost 15 years of environmental law experience, Elizabeth has also advised clients on tax policy and trade and tariff matters. She counsels companies and trade associations on environmental, energy, infrastructure, tax, trade, and related policy matters, and represents clients before federal agencies, the White House, and Congress. She has appeared before the US Supreme Court and US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit regarding regulatory challenges, as well as in rulemakings by the EPA.