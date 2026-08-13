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The purpose of this session is to discuss compensation topics that are current and top of mind to those who deploy compensation arrangements at privately- and publicly-traded companies. Tune in to find out more!

SPEAKER

Anthony J. Eppert, Partner

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance, and human resources departments.

Continuing Education Credit Information

If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:

Verification Form ▸

Evaluation Form ▸

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.

HRCI: This program has been pre-approved for 1 HR (Business) recertification credit hours toward aPHR®, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™, and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).