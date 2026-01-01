Executive Compensation Academy — Carrot and the Stick: Delving Into Various Stick-Related Retention Ideas
Incentivizing executives with money, equity, perquisites and contractual entitlements—i.e., carrots—is about 50% of an executive compensation package. But alternative “stick-related” incentives exist as well through, negative reinforcement, such as restrictive covenants and hold policies. This program focuses on the design of various stick-related incentive and retention tools.
SPEAKER
- Anthony J. Eppert, Partner
Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance, and human resources departments.
Continuing Education Credit Information
If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:
CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.
SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.
HRCI: This program has been pre-approved for 1 HR (Business) recertification credit hours toward aPHR®, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™, and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).
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