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For privately held companies, a sale transaction to an ESOP can create substantial tax advantages for the selling shareholders, while also maintaining a continuity of culture and governance. This program discusses the business points of the "why" and "how" within an ESOP transaction.

SPEAKER

Anthony J. Eppert, Partner

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance, and human resources departments.

Continuing Education Credit Information

If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:

Verification Form ▸

Evaluation Form ▸

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.

HRCI: This program has been pre-approved for 1 HR (Business) recertification credit hours toward aPHR®, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™, and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).