From Stormy Seas to Safe Harbors: Crypto and New UCC Article 12

Feeling at sea about crypto and NFTs? Well, no wonder: existing laws that govern the transfer and financing of assets were last updated just before Captain Jack Sparrow first appeared on the big screen. An innocent time, when we knew how to transfer and finance not only gold doubloons, but many other assets. But nobody envisioned wanting to transfer and finance intangible digital assets such as crypto. The proliferation of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, and the related new financing and investment structures, have caused thorny issues and concerns, including bankruptcy concerns. During this program your crew, er, panel will guide you into safe channels, explaining new Article 12 of the UCC, which was created to facilitate holding, transferring and financing emerging technologies.

Presenters:

Jonathan Kim

Scott Kimpel

Mayme Donohue

Greg Hesse

Bryon Mulligan

Questions? Contact acarpenter2@Hunton.com

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, IL, NC, NY, NJ, PA, RI, TN, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.