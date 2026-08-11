Privilege – What Counsel Needs to Know

Overview:

This program provides an overview of attorney-client privilege and work product protection, including key elements, confidentiality requirements, waiver considerations, and practical tips for preserving protections. The program will also discuss recent developments involving generative AI, including the impact of emerging case law and considerations for advising clients on AI-related privilege issues.

Panelists:

Meghan A. Podolny, Partner

Jessie Purtell, Associate



CLE Credit:

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in NC, SC, and VA only. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

Questions?

Contact Meghan A. Podolny