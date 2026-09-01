Top Tips for Employers – Texas Workplace Watch: Legal Updates for Employers and HR Leaders
Designed for employers, HR professionals, and legal practitioners, this program highlights the most important labor and employment developments impacting Texas workplaces. Our presenters will examine recent legal trends, enforcement activity, and litigation developments while providing practical recommendations for compliance and effective workforce management. Attendees will leave with strategies to address current challenges and prepare for emerging risks.
PRESENTERS
Kevin White, Partner
Michael Reed, Counsel
Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for in-house counsel, compliance officers, and executives and professionals in legal, human resources, and global mobility departments.
Questions? Please email Alyssa David.
Continuing Education Credit Information
If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:
CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.
SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.
HRCI: This program has been pre-approved for 1 HR (Business) recertification credit hours toward aPHR®, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™, and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).
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