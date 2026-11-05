Privacy & Cybersecurity Law Blog Update

October 2026
Below are the top posts from the past month:
- CalPrivacy to Hold November Board Meeting on Privacy Rights and Regulatory Proposals
- California Law Extends CMIA Protections to Health Care Chatbots and Enacts New Guardrails on AI Use in Clinical Care
- EDPB Adopts Guidelines on the Interplay Between the DSA and the GDPR
- ICO Publishes Report on Data Protection Challenges in AI and Launches Agentic AI Project
- Italian Garante Guidelines on Tracking Pixels in Emails are Effective October 29
- California Enacts New Law Governing Online Services Accessed by Children
- FTC to Launch New Study on Personalized Pricing
- California Enacts New Restrictions on AI-Based Employee Monitoring
- California Amends Data Broker Law
- EDPB Publishes Guidelines on GDPR Fines and Other Corrective Powers for Public Consultation