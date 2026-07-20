AGB Elects Hunton’s Todd Haymore to its Board of Directors

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that Todd Haymore, managing director of the firm’s global economic development, commerce and government relations group, was named to The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) board of directors. Haymore is one of only two elected members selected this cycle.

AGB, a national organization with a membership of more than 2000 institutions, assists college, university, and higher education-related foundation governing boards fulfil their fiduciary duties and exemplify the highest ideals of trusteeship. AGB’s 17-member board brings together university presidents, current and former trustees of higher education institutions, academics, attorneys, corporate executives, and other distinguished leaders to support colleges, universities, and institutionally related foundations in in navigating the complexities and strategies of higher education board governance.

Ross A. Mugler, president and CEO of AGB, said Haymore brings “exceptional records of leadership, sound judgment, and fiduciary service, as well as valuable expertise in areas that are increasingly central to governing boards, from public policy and economic strategy to technology, artificial intelligence, athletics, and institutional risk.”

With more than three decades of experience in economic development, government, commerce, and organizational strategy, Haymore advises Hunton’s clients, companies, and governments on growth, competitiveness, public policy, and long-term planning. He also has experience in higher education governance, serving as rector of the Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors and a member of the VCU Health System Authority Board. Before joining Hunton, Haymore acted as Virginia’s secretary of commerce and trade, secretary of agriculture and forestry, and commissioner of agriculture and consumer services.