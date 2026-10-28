Daily Journal Names Jane Hinton Among 2026 Top Real Estate & Development Lawyers

Hunton partner Jane Hinton was recognized among the Daily Journal 2026 Top Real Estate & Development Lawyers list, which profiles California’s leading attorneys who are contributing to the state’s commercial development.

Based in the firm’s Los Angeles office, Hinton brings a broad range of experience to commercial real estate and finance transactions. She focuses on highly structured debt and equity real estate transactions and maintains a nationwide diversified real estate practice. Hinton leads the California real estate team and serves as the Los Angeles office hiring partner.

Daily Journal’s special issue featuring the full list of 2026 Top Real Estate & Development Lawyers can be viewed here (subscription only).