Hunton Earns Top Rankings in The Texas Lawbook’s 2026 Mid-Year League Tables

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that its capital markets and securities practice posted exceptional results in The Texas Lawbook’s 2026 mid-year league tables. The rankings recognize the top-performing legal advisors based on volume and value of capital markets transactions.

Hunton ranked first by deal value and second by deal count among Texas-related firms, having advised on 39 deals valued at more than $1.25 billion. The publication noted the firm’s role as specialized Texas-law and governance advisor in SpaceX’s recently closed $75 billion IPO, highlighting the deal as a prime example of how “Texas has emerged as a center of gravity in the 2026 capital-markets rebound.”

Hunton’s capital markets and securities team is adept at representing issuers, investors, and underwriters in a wide range of public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, with a particular focus on the consumer products, energy, financial services, and real estate industries. The firm advises businesses of all sizes, and the world’s major investment banks, in a wide variety of capital markets transactions. Hunton’s fully integrated team of lawyers allows for seamless cross-border transactions and experienced, practical advice in all aspects of a deal, including tax, M&A, private equity, project finance, real estate, intellectual property, and more.