Chambers Names Hunton Among Top Firms in the 2027 Latin America Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has been recognized in the 2027 edition of the Chambers Latin America Guide. The guide ranks the top law firms and lawyers working across Latin America.

The following practices are ranked in the 2027 guide:

Banking and Finance – International Counsel

Corporate M&A – International Counsel

Project Finance – International Counsel

The following attorneys are also recognized:

Fernando C. Alonso – Corporate/M&A

Vera Rechsteiner – Banking and Finance, Project Finance



About Chambers Latin America Guide

Chambers Latin America covers 22 jurisdictions, spanning Mexico; Central America; the Caribbean islands of Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico; all Spanish-speaking countries of South America; as well as international counsel.