Hunton Ranks Among Top Law Firms in Asset-Backed Alert’s 2026 Mid-Year League Tables

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that its structured finance practice posted outstanding results in Asset-Backed Alert’s mid-year 2026 league tables. The rankings recognize the top-performing legal advisors based on the volume of asset-backed securities (ABS) and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) offerings completed during the first half of 2026.

Hunton was ranked first among firms representing underwriters in US ABS and MBS securitizations, having advised underwriters on 116 transactions totaling more than $57 billion during the first six months of 2026. This performance represents a significant increase from the 71 transactions totaling approximately $29 billion completed during the same period in 2025.

The firm was also ranked second among issuers’ counsel, having advised issuers on 82 transactions totaling more than $39 billion during the first half of 2026. This marks substantial growth from the 71 transactions totaling approximately $26 billion completed during the first half of 2025.

Hunton’s structured finance and securitization practice is at the vanguard of the development of securitization and structured finance techniques, having represented the issuer and initial purchaser in connection with the development and execution of first-of-its-kind HELOC securitization program; the issuer of the first REMIC program backed by the full faith and credit of the United States; the first auto loan synthetic securitization transaction; the first RMBS structure involving the issuance of floating-rate securities; the first securitization of re-performing FHA and VA loans; the first master trust servicer advance securitization structure in 2002; the groundbreaking first GSE/Agency credit risk transfer issuances in 2013; the first securitization of a proprietary reverse product in 2019; and most recently, the development of the master trust recourse securitization structure for mortgage servicing rights, combining term ABS notes and revolving lines of credit.