Chambers Names Hunton Among Top Firms in High Net Worth 2026 Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and its lawyers were ranked in the Chambers High Net Worth 2026 Guide, which spotlights the international private wealth market. The publication is often used by family offices and professional advisers of wealthy individuals, providing objective guidance on an international scale.

The firm was recognized in the following categories:

Global-wide: Private Aircraft

Texas: Private Wealth Law

In addition to the practice rankings, five of the firm’s lawyers were also honored:

Alan Cunningham (Global-wide: Private Aircraft)

(Global-wide: Private Aircraft) Terri Lacy (Central USA: Private Wealth Law and Texas: Private Wealth Law)

(Central USA: Private Wealth Law and Texas: Private Wealth Law) Georgia Lucier (Texas: Private Wealth Disputes)

(Texas: Private Wealth Disputes) Chris Nash (Global-wide: Private Aircraft)

(Global-wide: Private Aircraft) Anna Powers (Global-wide: Private Aircraft)



About Chambers High Net Worth Guide

The guide covers private wealth management work and related specialties in key jurisdictions around the world, featuring in-depth editorial about the leading lawyers and law firms for wealthy individuals and families. Chambers High Net Worth also features listings and information about many of the top accountancy and tax firms, private banks, wealth management firms and multi-family offices acting for high net worth individuals.