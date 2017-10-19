Hunton & Williams Lawyer Brittany Bacon Presents Cybersecurity CLE with Lawline

Brittany Bacon, a lawyer in the global privacy and cybersecurity practice at Hunton & Williams LLP, presented “Cybersecurity: A Legal How-To Guide For Advanced Practitioners,” as a Continuing Legal Education program with leading CLE provider, Lawline.

Broadcast live online and recorded at Lawline’s Studio in lower Manhattan, the program offers best practices and advanced tips for protecting your company from data breaches before they happen; information on the contours of a solid cyber-compliance program and a discussion of recent cybersecurity incidents and predictions for the future.

In Bacon’s session, she provides an overview of the cyber threat landscape and the role of the Board on cyber governance. The program is now available for on-demand viewing here.

Hunton’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice is composed of more than 30 privacy and cybersecurity professionals in the United States, Europe and Asia who respond to corporate and government agency data breaches and help shape cybersecurity and privacy policy across the globe.

The practice is ranked as one of the top privacy and data security practices by Computerworld magazine, Chambers and Partners, and The Legal 500. For more information, visit www.huntonprivacyblog.com.