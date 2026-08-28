Latinvex Names Fernando Alonso Among 2026 Top 100 Lawyers in Latin America

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is proud to announce that partner Fernando C. Alonso has been recognized on the 2026 list of Top 100 Lawyers from international law firms working in Latin America by Latinvex, an online publisher of daily news and weekly analysis of Latin America business.

Alonso was named a leader in the categories of Banking and Finance and Corporate/M&A. Alonso is head of the firm’s Latin America group and has more than 30 years of experience practicing in the corporate and securities, banking, and international fields. His clients include a broad range of publicly traded and privately held U.S. and foreign companies and financial institutions. Alonso regularly represents foreign clients in connection with U.S. acquisitions, as well as domestic companies expanding internationally. He also advises on infrastructure investments and project financings, with particular experience in renewable energy infrastructure development and finance and transportation infrastructure.

About Latinvex

Latinvex publishes nearly 50 rankings benchmarking the region’s companies, countries, and people. It provides extensive coverage of Latin America’s legal, energy, and technology sectors. The Top 100 Lawyers rankings include attorneys from across 15 categories, including arbitration & litigation, banking & finance, capital markets, corporate/M&A, energy, FCPA & fraud, project finance, and more. The criteria used include recent track record on major deals and business, prominence of firm in Latin America, and rankings by third parties such as Chambers, Legal 500, and Refinitiv.