Super Lawyers Names Partner Michael Perry to 2026 Massachusetts List

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that Boston-based partner Michael R. Perry has been recognized in the practice area of Business Litigation in the 2026 publication of Massachusetts Super Lawyers.

Perry is an active trial lawyer with more than 25 years of experience trying cases in state and federal court and before arbitration panels. He regularly represents corporate and individual clients in business disputes related to health care, class actions, utilities, intellectual property, and environmental issues.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.