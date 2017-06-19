Three Appointed To Leadership Roles in Washington Office

Hunton & Williams LLP announces key leadership changes in its Washington office, recognizing these talented individuals for their accomplishments and outstanding client service focus.

Wendell L. Taylor has been appointed Managing Partner of the Washington office. Taylor represents businesses and individuals in complex state and federal trial and class action litigation, with a focus on antitrust civil litigation and criminal antitrust cartel matters. He is a long-standing member of the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and is in charge of minority lawyer programs.

“I am honored to have been selected by the Executive Committee to serve as Managing Partner of the Washington office,” said Taylor. “Except for my government service at Main Justice and as a federal prosecutor, I have spent my entire professional career at the firm, and I am excited to help the firm move forward.”

John C. McGranahan Jr. adds Washington Administrative Partner to his portfolio. A well-recognized real estate and land use practitioner, he represents property owners, investors and developers in matters involving all facets of the use of property. Practicing out of both the Washington and McLean offices, McGranahan will also continue to serve as the Managing Partner of the firm’s McLean office.

Amanda L. Wait has been appointed head of the firm’s competition and consumer protection practice. She leads an experienced team that includes former senior Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department lawyers, in advising clients on their most challenging antitrust and consumer protection issues. A former FTC lawyer, Wait combines her in-depth knowledge of agency practice with a business-focused approach.

“Each of these partners brings a formidable reputation and strong leadership skills to their position, and each keenly understands the interplay between the practice of law and business realities,” said Firm Managing Partner Wally Martinez.

Washington is the firm’s second-largest office with more than 150 lawyers. Our lawyers are deeply involved in the workings of the federal government—from the US Supreme Court, to Congress, to the White House and federal agencies. Counted among our professionals are former senior regulators, federal prosecutors, high-level legislative staff members, and prominent litigation, labor and employment, transactional, intellectual property and environmental practitioners.