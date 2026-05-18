Overview

Abigail counsels clients on environmental, energy, natural resources, and sustainability-related matters across industries. She represents clients in matters arising under federal and state environmental laws, including enforcement actions under the Clean Water Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, CERCLA, and Prop 65. She assists clients in navigating complex permitting and permit appeals, with a focus on carbon capture utilization and sequestration and renewable energy projects, and performs environmental due diligence in connection with the acquisition of energy and water infrastructure projects. Abigail is deeply involved with state Extended Producer Responsibility laws and counsels clients on how the ever-evolving landscape impacts their businesses. Abigail is also experienced with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations and supports the firm’s climate and sustainability-focused work for multinational clients with global supply chains. Prior to joining Hunton, Abigail worked as a legal extern for a publicly traded consumer products company, where she advised the business on regulatory compliance and assisted with SEC and sustainability reporting and gained valuable experience that helps her provide counsel that balances business and legal concerns.

Abigail is a contributor to the firm’s Nickel Report blog.

Experience

  • Advises on California permitting and regulatory requirements, including obligations arising under the California Environmental Quality Act, California Coastal Act, California Public Records Act, and Prop 65.
  • Advises on federal permitting and regulatory requirements under the Clean Water Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Superfund/CERCLA, Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, National Environmental Policy Act, and Clean Air Act.
  • Assists in the defense of citizen suits brought under the Clean Water Act, CERCLA, and California’s Prop 65.
  • Advises on corporate compliance with evolving ESG standards in the US and European Union.
  • Assists with challenges associated with contaminated sites under CERCLA.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Vice Chair of Project Development Committee, American Bar Association, Section of Environmental, Energy, and Resources Law
  • Member, Environment, Land Use and Real Estate Section, Bar Association of San Francisco

Insights

Publications

  • 2024
    Publication
    American Bar Association, Section on Environment, Energy and Resources, Year in Review
  • Fall 2023
    Newsletter
    ESG Hot Topics

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Lewis & Clark Law School, magna cum laude, 2023

BA, Sustainable Food Systems, New York University, cum laude, 2019

Admissions

California

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