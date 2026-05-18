Abigail counsels clients on environmental, energy, natural resources, and sustainability-related matters across industries. She represents clients in matters arising under federal and state environmental laws, including enforcement actions under the Clean Water Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, CERCLA, and Prop 65. She assists clients in navigating complex permitting and permit appeals, with a focus on carbon capture utilization and sequestration and renewable energy projects, and performs environmental due diligence in connection with the acquisition of energy and water infrastructure projects. Abigail is deeply involved with state Extended Producer Responsibility laws and counsels clients on how the ever-evolving landscape impacts their businesses. Abigail is also experienced with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations and supports the firm’s climate and sustainability-focused work for multinational clients with global supply chains. Prior to joining Hunton, Abigail worked as a legal extern for a publicly traded consumer products company, where she advised the business on regulatory compliance and assisted with SEC and sustainability reporting and gained valuable experience that helps her provide counsel that balances business and legal concerns.

Abigail is a contributor to the firm’s Nickel Report blog.