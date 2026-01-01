Alisa is a corporate and structured finance attorney with deep experience representing both borrowers and lenders in structuring and closing asset-based finance transactions involving a variety of assets, including residential and commercial loans, servicing advances, servicing rights, RMBS, and CMBS.

Prior to joining Hunton, she represented major domestic and international financial institutions and other corporate entities at AmLaw 100 and 200 law firms and worked in-house for a private fund.