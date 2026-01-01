Andrea counsels clients on corporate and securities matters, as well as in governmental and internal investigations, including investigations involving the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), bank regulators, and state attorneys general. She assists with legal research, discovery, drafting case materials, and document analysis in connection with regulatory inquiries, investigations, and commercial disputes.

Prior to joining Hunton, Andrea supported in-house corporate counsel with litigation preparation, e-discovery, and document management.