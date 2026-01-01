Blake counsels clients on structured finance and asset-backed securitization matters. He advises sponsors, financial institutions, issuers, and collateral managers on the structuring, negotiation, and execution of complex transactions across a diverse range of asset classes, including consumer credit, equipment receivables, music royalties, and other esoteric assets. His experience spans the full lifecycle of transactions—from warehouse facility structuring and special purpose vehicle (SPV) formation to public and private ABS offerings.

In addition, Blake represents clients in energy, infrastructure, and digital infrastructure transactions. He has worked on renewable energy projects, battery storage issues, data center development and financing, traditional project finance matters, cross-border financings, and Shariah-compliant structures.

Blake also has an active pro bono practice that includes representing clients in New York housing court proceedings, advising nonprofit organizations on corporate governance matters, serving as a neutral mediator to help resolve disputes, and assisting artists with intellectual property protection.