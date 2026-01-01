Brian Gottlieb
Overview
Brian represents corporations in complex litigation matters at the trial and appellate levels, including in securities, antitrust, products liability, consumer protection, and government enforcement actions. He has appeared in individual cases, class actions, and multidistrict litigations involving various federal and state statutes, and his experience ranges from drafting motions and briefs, to managing fact and expert discovery, to advising clients on litigation strategy and risk.
Prior to joining Hunton, Brian worked at another global law firm in New York. He also previously served as a law clerk to the Honorable Barbara Lagoa in the US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit in Miami.
Experience
- Represented an electric utility company facing a securities class action, securities opt-out actions, and related enforcement actions stemming from alleged improper political contributions.
- Represented financial institution in litigating and resolving class actions and individual actions related to alleged manipulation of benchmark interest rates.
- Represented an automotive manufacturer facing consumer fraud, products liability, and other claims regarding allegations that its vehicles emitted pollutants in excess of the limits imposed by applicable US law.
- Advised client in connection with securing a global resolution of potential criminal charges and civil claims stemming from alleged improper political contributions.
Education
JD, New York University School of Law, cum laude, 2019
BA, New York University, magna cum laude and phi beta kappa, 2016
Admissions
Florida
New York