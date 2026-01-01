Brian represents corporations in complex litigation matters at the trial and appellate levels, including in securities, antitrust, products liability, consumer protection, and government enforcement actions. He has appeared in individual cases, class actions, and multidistrict litigations involving various federal and state statutes, and his experience ranges from drafting motions and briefs, to managing fact and expert discovery, to advising clients on litigation strategy and risk.

Prior to joining Hunton, Brian worked at another global law firm in New York. He also previously served as a law clerk to the Honorable Barbara Lagoa in the US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit in Miami.