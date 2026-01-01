Curtis W. St. Pierre
Overview
Curtis counsels clients on complex insurance litigation and advises commercial policyholders in a range of insurance coverage and commercial litigation matters.
Prior to joining Hunton, Curtis represented multiple Fortune 500 companies in dozens of litigations and regulatory matters across a variety of practice areas. Curtis also clerked for the Honorable Donald L. Cabell of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
While in law school, he was a competing member and Vice President of Training and Development for the BU Law Mock Trial Team. He also participated in the BU Law Criminal Law Clinic, prosecuting two trials on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and held a judicial internship with the Honorable Marianne B. Bowler of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Before law school, Curtis worked as a paralegal in the Healthcare Fraud Unit of the US Attorney’s Office in Boston.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Boston Bar Association
Education
JD, Boston University School of Law, magna cum laude, Edward F. Hennessey Distinguished Scholar, G. Joseph Tauro Distinguished Scholar, Paul J. Liacos Scholar, Staff Member, International Law Journal, 2022
AB, Social Studies, Harvard University, cum laude, 2016
Admissions
Massachusetts
Courts
US District Court, District of Massachusetts
Clerkships
US District Court, District of Massachusetts
Languages
- Italian
- Portuguese
Areas of Focus
Resources, insights and information to help homeowners and business owners prepare for and recover from wildfires