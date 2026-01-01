Curtis counsels clients on complex insurance litigation and advises commercial policyholders in a range of insurance coverage and commercial litigation matters.

Prior to joining Hunton, Curtis represented multiple Fortune 500 companies in dozens of litigations and regulatory matters across a variety of practice areas. Curtis also clerked for the Honorable Donald L. Cabell of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

While in law school, he was a competing member and Vice President of Training and Development for the BU Law Mock Trial Team. He also participated in the BU Law Criminal Law Clinic, prosecuting two trials on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and held a judicial internship with the Honorable Marianne B. Bowler of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Before law school, Curtis worked as a paralegal in the Healthcare Fraud Unit of the US Attorney’s Office in Boston.