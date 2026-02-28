Darion Alexander
Overview
Darion represents policyholders, including high-net-worth individuals, large financial institutions, and professional sports organizations and athletes, in complex disputes and litigation under directors and officers (D&O) liability, commercial general liability, professional liability, and other corporate insurance policies. His litigation experience extends to handling complex commercial matters, including breach of contract, cryptocurrency, and asset recovery.
In law school, Darion served as treasurer and head of the alumni affairs committee for the First-Generation Law Association and was a member of the Black Law Students Association.
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton:
- Represented a corporate policyholder in a successful appeal before the New York Appellate Division, First Department, involving D&O liability coverage for securities litigation, shareholder derivative actions, and government investigations arising from the company’s merger and subsequent bankruptcy.
- Represented professional sports organizations in insurance and risk-management matters, including reviewing and revising NBA-related agreements to address insurance requirements and preserve coverage for potential future claims and disputes.
- Represented financial services and investment management clients in multimillion-dollar insurance coverage disputes arising from bankruptcy proceedings, including disputes concerning coverage, notice, related claims, and investigations conducted pursuant to Bankruptcy Rule 2004.
- Advised directors and officers in obtaining insurance coverage and advancement of defense costs in connection with claims and proceedings arising from corporate bankruptcies and related litigation.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named to the Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll (High Honors), 2025
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, District of Columbia Bar Association
Insights
Publications
- February 28, 2026Publication
Education
JD, Northeastern University School of Law, 2024
BA, Economics, Morehouse College, summa cum laude, 2021
Admissions
District of Columbia
Areas of Focus
Resources, insights and information to help homeowners and business owners prepare for and recover from wildfires