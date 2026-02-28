Darion represents policyholders, including high-net-worth individuals, large financial institutions, and professional sports organizations and athletes, in complex disputes and litigation under directors and officers (D&O) liability, commercial general liability, professional liability, and other corporate insurance policies. His litigation experience extends to handling complex commercial matters, including breach of contract, cryptocurrency, and asset recovery.

In law school, Darion served as treasurer and head of the alumni affairs committee for the First-Generation Law Association and was a member of the Black Law Students Association.