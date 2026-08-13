David represents public and private companies, investment funds, and strategic investors in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, securities transactions, and general corporate matters. His experience includes debt and equity offerings, strategic investments, private investments in public equity (PIPEs), initial public offerings, public company reporting and corporate governance, emerging company investments, and commercial agreements. David also advises clients on cross-border securities matters, private equity portfolio company transactions, franchising, and commercial contracting. He has represented clients across industries, including life sciences, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, telecommunications, education technology, and professional sports.

Before beginning his legal career, David was a financial adviser, where he gained experience that informs his practical approach to sophisticated financing and corporate transactions.