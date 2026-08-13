David McDonald
Overview
David represents public and private companies, investment funds, and strategic investors in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, securities transactions, and general corporate matters. His experience includes debt and equity offerings, strategic investments, private investments in public equity (PIPEs), initial public offerings, public company reporting and corporate governance, emerging company investments, and commercial agreements. David also advises clients on cross-border securities matters, private equity portfolio company transactions, franchising, and commercial contracting. He has represented clients across industries, including life sciences, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, telecommunications, education technology, and professional sports.
Before beginning his legal career, David was a financial adviser, where he gained experience that informs his practical approach to sophisticated financing and corporate transactions.
Experience
Select experience prior to joining Hunton:
- Represented a private equity portfolio company in its $1.75 million add-on acquisition of a resale and reverse-logistics business serving the mobile, information technology, and electronics sectors.
- Represented a professional sports league in strategic acquisitions of volleyball clubs across eight states, with transaction values exceeding $8 million, in the aggregate.
- Represented a NASDAQ-listed entertainment company in acquisitions of the outstanding equity interests of a social media influencer agency and a creative services company.
- Represented an AI-powered education technology company based in China and a Chinese telecommunications company in initial public offerings on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Represented an investment group in numerous PIPE investments, including financings involving life sciences, healthcare technology, software, quantum computing, entertainment and media, mobility, and biotechnology companies.
- Represented issuers in PIPE offerings, including a fiber optics company in an offering of up to $30 million, a biopharmaceutical company in an offering of up to $150 million, and a digital media and entertainment company in an offering of up to $25 million.
- Represented a professional sports league in a $30 million Series C capital raise.
- Represented early-stage life sciences and medical diagnostics companies in capital raises involving convertible promissory notes and issuances of common and preferred stock.
- Advised private equity-backed and international companies on corporate governance, restructuring, franchise registration, and commercial contract matters, including master services agreements, service level agreements, joint ventures, and statements of work.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Corporate Law Committee, Miami-Dade Bar
- Member, Association for Corporate Growth
Civic
- Everglades Foundation
Insights
Publications
- 2021PublicationAuthorCoining New Tax Guidance: How the IRS Is Falling Behind in Crypto Title, International and Comparative Law Review, Volume 28:1
News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 13, 2026News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 11, 2026News
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, 2021
BS, Finance and Real Estate, University of Florida, 2016
Admissions
Florida