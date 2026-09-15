Jack advises policyholders—including public companies, private equity-backed businesses, financial institutions, real estate developers, nonprofit organizations, and directors and officers—in nationwide insurance coverage matters. His practice spans the insurance lifecycle, from policy placement and negotiation, to the development of coverage strategies during investigations and disputes, through complex litigation when necessary. He has experience with a range of policy forms that span directors and officers liability, builders’ risk, errors and omissions liability, first-party property and cargo, commercial general liability, and cyber insurance.

Jack has represented clients in coverage disputes nationwide that involved reviewing and interpreting insurance policies across major policy forms, and litigating coverage thereunder. With particular experience handling matters related to D&O insurance policies, he has provided comprehensive coverage opinions, litigated declaratory judgment actions, and prepared 30(b)(6) corporate representatives for deposition in matters involving securities fraud allegations, SPACs, trademark disputes, and shareholder litigation following major corporate restructuring.

In law school, Jack was the president and competed as a member of UCLA’s award-winning trial advocacy program, achieving two national championships and graduating as the most successful law school trial advocate in the country. He continues coach for the program, and has helped lead students to two further national championships.