Jane G. Legris
Associate
Overview
Jane focuses her practice on product liability, mass tort, and toxic tort litigation.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association
Insights
Publications
- February 12, 2026Publication
- January 28, 2026Year in Review
- January 30, 2025Year in Review
Blog Posts
- July 22, 2026Hunton Retail Law Resource
- July 20, 2026Hunton Retail Law Resource
- June 26, 2026Hunton Retail Law Resource
- April 2, 2026Hunton Retail Law Resource
- February 18, 2026Hunton Retail Law Resource
- January 9, 2026Hunton Retail Law Resource
- December 10, 2025Hunton Retail Law Resource
- October 10, 2025Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 15, 2026News
Education
- JD, University of Richmond School of Law, 2024
- BA, William & Mary, 2021
Admissions
Virginia