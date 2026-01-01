Lauren focuses her practice on representing policyholders in complex insurance coverage matters and litigation. She has extensive experience analyzing coverage and resolving disputes under professional liability, general liability, directors and officers (D&O), errors and omissions (E&O), and cyber, media, and technology policies. Lauren handles every phase of the dispute lifecycle, including preparing coverage opinion letters and early case assessments, conducting legal research, propounding and responding to discovery, drafting dispositive motions, and representing clients at hearings.

During law school, Lauren served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Robert J. Luck in the Florida Supreme Court and a judicial extern for the Honorable Marcia G. Cooke in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.