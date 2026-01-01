Lauren R. Silk
Overview
Lauren focuses her practice on representing policyholders in complex insurance coverage matters and litigation. She has extensive experience analyzing coverage and resolving disputes under professional liability, general liability, directors and officers (D&O), errors and omissions (E&O), and cyber, media, and technology policies. Lauren handles every phase of the dispute lifecycle, including preparing coverage opinion letters and early case assessments, conducting legal research, propounding and responding to discovery, drafting dispositive motions, and representing clients at hearings.
During law school, Lauren served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Robert J. Luck in the Florida Supreme Court and a judicial extern for the Honorable Marcia G. Cooke in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton:
- Served as second chair in an arbitration involving primary and excess coverage under a multimillion-dollar professional liability insurance tower arising from six underlying class actions, including claims for defense and indemnity coverage and bad-faith damages.
- Served as lead associate in an arbitration involving complex related-claims and interrelated-claims issues under a professional liability insurance policy governing the redevelopment project of a major metropolitan airport.
- Represented client in a D&O declaratory judgment action involving coverage for defense costs and settlement of an underlying False Claims Act qui tam
- Advises clients on insurance coverage issues arising from cyber and data privacy incidents, including navigating the insurance claims process.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch for Insurance Law, Best Lawyers in America, 2027
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Florida Bar Association
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, Staff Editor, Articles and Comments Editor, Inter-American Law Review, 2021
BA, Political Science, Duke University, 2016
Admissions
Florida
Courts
US District Court, Middle District of Florida
US District Court, Southern District of Florida
Languages
- Spanish
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
Updates, analysis and breaking news for commercial policyholders
Resources, insights and information to help homeowners and business owners prepare for and recover from wildfires