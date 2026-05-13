Megan McLoughlin
Associate
Overview
Megan focuses her practice on project finance transactions across the energy and infrastructure sectors. She advises international and domestic financial institutions and project sponsors on the financing and development of clean energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and telecom projects. Megan also counsels clients on energy and infrastructure M&A transactions. Her work includes drafting and reviewing financing documents, negotiating transaction terms, and conducting due diligence review.
Experience
- Advising the lenders in connection with the acquisition of a 50% interest in the South Fork and Revolution Wind projects on the East Coast.
- Advising the seller in connection with the sale of its portfolio of natural gas storage assets located in Louisiana and Mississippi.
- Advising the lenders in a financing for one of the largest operators of data towers, shared networks, and other telecom infrastructure throughout the United States.
- Advising the lenders in connection with the development of a 700+MW portfolio of four battery storage projects in Texas.
- Advising the lenders in connection with the financing for the acquisition of an interest in a multi-gigawatt offshore wind project off the coast of Virginia.
- Advising a private equity firm in connection with the sale of a New York IT company to a digital infrastructure company.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Project Finance, Legal 500 United States, 2026
News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 13, 2026News
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, with honors, 2023
BS, Communication Studies, James Madison University, with honors, 2019
Admissions
New York
Virginia