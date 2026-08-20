Hunton Advises TDOT on Landmark $9.2B I-24 Project, America’s Largest Interstate Choice Lanes Project

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP congratulates the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) on reaching a major milestone in the $9.2 billion I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes project, following the selection of DriveTN as TDOT’s private-sector partner. Hunton is advising TDOT on the project, which will be America’s largest interstate Choice Lanes project.

The project represents Tennessee’s first transportation public-private partnership (P3) and a significant milestone in the state’s strategy to modernize its transportation infrastructure and address the demands of continued population and economic growth.

Under the proposed partnership, DriveTN will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the project while providing a projected $24.8 billion in concession value to Tennessee. According to the state, that value may be leveraged to fund additional transportation infrastructure projects across Tennessee’s busiest corridors.

DriveTN, comprising Cintra, Transurban, Tikehau Star/Infra/Capital, Ferrovial, Webber and AECOM, was selected through the state’s competitive procurement process. Following approval by Tennessee’s Transportation Modernization Board, TDOT will work with DriveTN and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau to finalize the agreement.

The I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes project will add new, optional Choice Lanes in each direction along approximately 26 miles of I-24 between Nashville and I-840. Existing general-purpose lanes will remain available, while the new Choice Lanes are designed to provide drivers with an optional path to a faster and more reliable trip and improve traffic flow in existing lanes.

Hunton has advised TDOT on the development, structuring and competitive procurement of the project.

“We congratulate TDOT and the State of Tennessee on reaching this important milestone,” said John O’Neill, special counsel in Hunton’s Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure practice. “This is a transformational project for Tennessee and a significant development for the U.S. P3 market. We are proud to have worked alongside TDOT as it advances an innovative approach to delivering critical transportation infrastructure and creating long-term value for the state.”

The Hunton team advising TDOT included John O’Neill, Ryan Pedraza and Megan McLoughlin.

Hunton’s nationally recognized Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure practice advises government authorities, developers, investors and lenders on major infrastructure projects across the United States. The practice is ranked Band 1 nationwide for Projects: PPP by Chambers USA 2026.