Prashanth Murali
Overview
Prashanth represents clients in domestic and cross border corporate transactions, including private equity and venture capital financings, corporate and project finance, investments in third party managed investment vehicles, and mergers and acquisitions. He has extensive global experience in a broad variety of sectors, including disruptive technologies, infrastructure, manufacturing, services, and financial institutions, with a particular focus on emerging markets investing. His clients include development finance institutions and institutional corporate and fund investors.
Prior to joining Hunton, Prashanth worked for nearly 12 years at the International Finance Corporation, the private sector investment arm of the World Bank. Before that, he was in private practice at international law firms in New York.
Experience
Experience Prior to Joining Hunton
Served as in-house counsel for International Finance Corporation (IFC) in connection with:
- A $10 million equity and $60 million combined debt (for IFC’s own account and mobilized debt capital) investment in an NYSE listed global solar power company;
- A $60 million equity investment in a Sierra Leone rutile mining company;
- A $20 million debt and equity investment into a Mexican based non-performing loan servicer;
- A $15 million Series D preferred stock equity investment in a California based food science and technology company;
- A $15 million Series A preferred share equity investment in a sub-Saharan African mobile payments company;
- A $10 million convertible note in a Brazilian accounting technology company;
- A $17 million IFC and $17 million AMC-MENA equity investment in a Middle East payments processing company;
- A $20 million Series C preferred stock equity investment in cube satellite company;
- A $20 million common share equity investment in a Brazilian online shoe and apparel retailer;
- A $30 million investment in a global infrastructure fund;
- A $25 million investment in a global fund focused on SME financial institutions;
- A $100 million equity investment into a separately managed account investing in emerging markets digital infrastructure portfolio companies;
- A €40 million investment in an Eastern European growth equity fund; and
- A $30 million investment in an India focused technology fund.
As outside counsel (prior to Hunton):
- Represented IFC, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), African Development Bank (AfDB) and other global and regional development finance institutions in their investment activities. Transactions included a full range of financial products and asset classes in a variety of industries and localities, as well as workouts and restructurings.
- Represented Vion Food Group, a Dutch conglomerate in the sale of its Banner Pharmacaps subsidiary, a maker of soft gelatin dosage forms, to Patheon Inc.
- Represented Atlantic Scaffolding LLC, the largest provider of scaffolding and hoisting in New York City, in its sale to Safway Services.
- Represented lenders in connection with a $2 billion solar power project financing in the United States.
- Represented borrower in $2 billion development and financing of LNG shipping vessels in the Middle East.
Affiliations
Civic
- Adjunct Professor, Georgetown University Law Center, 2023-Present
Work supervised by James W. Head, a member of the District of Columbia Bar
Education
JD, New York University School of Law, 2008
BA, University of Pennsylvania, 2001
Admissions
New York
Languages
- Spanish