Prashanth-Murali

Prashanth represents clients in domestic and cross border corporate transactions, including private equity and venture capital financings, corporate and project finance, investments in third party managed investment vehicles, and mergers and acquisitions. He has extensive global experience in a broad variety of sectors, including disruptive technologies, infrastructure, manufacturing, services, and financial institutions, with a particular focus on emerging markets investing. His clients include development finance institutions and institutional corporate and fund investors.

Prior to joining Hunton, Prashanth worked for nearly 12 years at the International Finance Corporation, the private sector investment arm of the World Bank. Before that, he was in private practice at international law firms in New York.